70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.83 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

