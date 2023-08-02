70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.83 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 70489 (PAA.TO)
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.