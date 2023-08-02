Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $181,201.68 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Fran Horowitz sold 15,885 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $636,194.25.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,303,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,799,244.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.3 %

ANF opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

