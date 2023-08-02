Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.3 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

