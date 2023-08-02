Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $78.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

