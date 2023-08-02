ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

ACAD opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

