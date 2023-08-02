ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

