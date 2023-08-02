Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period.

ACRS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $693.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.