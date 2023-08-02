Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,454 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 614.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,060,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,323,850,000 after buying an additional 95,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,331 shares of company stock worth $6,684,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
