Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 495,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 363% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,882 call options.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

