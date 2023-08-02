Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $543.76

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $543.76 and last traded at $543.76, with a volume of 54283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $528.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

