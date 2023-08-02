Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

