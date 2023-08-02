Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $117.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

