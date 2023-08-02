AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,335 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

