Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.81.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$10.94 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

