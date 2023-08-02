Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

