Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.91 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.