Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

