AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.