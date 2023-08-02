Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

