Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $401.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

