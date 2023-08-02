Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.57.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$20.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.48.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

