Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 10,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

