Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.