Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.