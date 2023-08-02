Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

