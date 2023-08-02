AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CSFB decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

