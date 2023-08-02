AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.
ALA has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.
AltaGas Price Performance
ALA stock opened at C$26.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.71.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
