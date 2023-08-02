AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

ALA stock opened at C$26.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.71.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

