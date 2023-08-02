Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

