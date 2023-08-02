Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,068,326 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

