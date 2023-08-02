Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viasat by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

