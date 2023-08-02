Amalgamated Bank Has $1.10 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $230.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $234.69.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.