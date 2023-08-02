Amalgamated Bank Has $1.10 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,677 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

