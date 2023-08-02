Amalgamated Bank Has $1.13 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

