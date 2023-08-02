Amalgamated Bank Has $1.21 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 274.74 and a beta of 0.46. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,331 shares of company stock worth $4,536,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

