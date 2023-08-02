Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

