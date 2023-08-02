Amalgamated Bank Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

WOR opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

