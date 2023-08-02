Amalgamated Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.