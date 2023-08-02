Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,084 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

