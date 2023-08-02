Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

