Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arconic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Arconic Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
