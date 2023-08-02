Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 386,924 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,866,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,516,000 after acquiring an additional 354,374 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

