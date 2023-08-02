Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
