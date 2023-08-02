Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after buying an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

