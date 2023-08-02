Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,604 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

