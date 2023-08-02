Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,261 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Wix.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

WIX stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

