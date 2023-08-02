Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,433 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

