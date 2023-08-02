Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,713 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GMS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 3,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

