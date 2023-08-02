Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,978 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after acquiring an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

