Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,087 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

