Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,234 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.