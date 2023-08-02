Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,234 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.